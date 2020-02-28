National Governors Association Renews Lease at DC Office Building

Hall of States

The National Governors Association has signed a 12-year, 23,000-square-foot lease renewal and extension at the Hall of States building in Washington, D.C. Savills represented the tenant in the transaction. According to Yardi Matrix data, MEBA Benefit Plans is the owner of the 609,000-square-foot property.

Located at 400 N. Capitol St. NW on 2 acres, Hall of States came online in 1976, has eight stories and includes 200 parking spaces. The space NGA occupies is to be renovated. Plans call for upgrades to the offices, cafe and collaborative spaces. MGAC serves as the project manager for the building and Fox Architects is the architect of record. The tenant roster consists of various media and government organizations, including Fox News, C-SPAN and the U.S. Department of the Interior, according to the same data provider.

Hall of States is within walking distance of the Capitol Building and Union Station, while The White House is roughly 2 miles away. The asset is approximately 2 miles from 1313 L Street, an 84,040-square-foot office property that recently traded for $34.7 million.

Savills Senior Managing Director Wendy Feldman Block and Corporate Managing Director David Cornbrooks assisted NGA in the lease negotiations. The organization has nearly 120 employees.