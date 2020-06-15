National Storage Affiliates Acquires North Florida Facility

Completed in phases between 2003 and 2016, the property traded for the first time.
Indian River Self Storage

National Storage Affiliates has acquired Indian River Self Storage, an 84,000-net-rentable-square-foot self storage facility in Edgewater, Fla. A private investor sold the property for $6.3 million, according to Yardi Matrix data. This is the first time the property changed hands.

Located on 10 acres at 3515 S. Ridgewood Ave., the property encompasses eight single-story buildings completed in three phases between 2003 and 2016. The facility features both climate- and non-climate-controlled units ranging from 25 to 300 square feet. The property has an on-site manager, drive-up access, security cameras, truck rentals and moving supplies. Indian River Self Storage is 4 miles from downtown Edgewater and 6 miles from Interstate 95. There are at least four other self storage facilities within 4 miles of the property.

Last year, National Storage Affiliates purchased a nine-property portfolio encompassing a total of 4,835 units across nine cities in Texas. The assets ranged in size from 29,768 to 155,300 square feet. JLL assisted the seller, Locktite Self Storage.

