Natixis Promotes Co-Heads of Real Estate, Hospitality

(Left to right) Michael Magner and Andy Taylor, Co-Heads of Real Estate & Hospitality Americas, Natixis. Image courtesy of Natixis

Natixis has selected Michael Magner and Andy Taylor to lead the company’s CIB Americas division as co-heads of real estate & hospitality. They will work out of New York and will report locally to Co-Heads of Investment Banking Americas Michael Moravec and Yoan Quere, and globally to Global Head of Real Estate & Hospitality Emmanuel Verhoosel.

Michael Magner has more than 30 years of commercial real estate finance experience. Until recently, he served as head of U.S. origination for the company and oversaw origination, structuring and underwriting of both fixed and floating rate commercial loans for syndication and securitization. Before joining Natixis back in 2000, Magner was with Prime Capital Funding, CIBC, Smith Barney and Travelers Insurance, where he held a number of positions. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from the University of Massachusetts.

With more than 20 years of commercial mortgage-backed securities trading experience, Taylor has been with the company since 2019 as head of CMBS Americas. Before that, he was managing director and CMBS desk head at JP Morgan Securities and before that he occupied sales positions in mortgage securities at Citicorp Securities in New York. Taylor has an MBA in finance from Columbia University Business School and an AB in Asian Studies from Hamilton College.

The new appointments come at a moment when, according to a recent Moody’s Investors Service report, CMBS delinquencies among retail and hotel properties doubled in June. The spike came from 2.0 loans, those taken out after the global financial crisis.