Natural Gas Firm Doubles Footprint at Houston Office Tower

5 Houston Center. Image courtesy of Transwestern

Venture Global LNG Inc. has doubled its lease at 5 Houston Center, a 580,875-square-foot office building in downtown Houston.

The producer of North American liquified natural gas will occupy two full floors, totaling 58,514 square feet, at the Class A property. According to Yardi Matrix data, Spear Street acquired the asset in 2017, in a three-building, $274 million portfolio transaction.

Developed in 2002, the 27-story building rises at 1401 McKinney St. within Houston Center, a 4.2 million-square-foot office and retail campus in the city’s central business district. The LEED Gold-certified property recently underwent full-scale renovations which were completed last year. Amenities include a lobby coffee bar, fitness center, tenant lounge with casual meeting space and conference facility. The Venture Global lease expansion brings the building to 70 percent occupancy, according to Transwestern.

The property is one mile from City Hall, close to Interstate 69. Discovery Green, George R. Brown Convention Center and Minute Maid Park are all within walking distance of the office building. The location is easily accessible through public transportation, with several bus and light rail stations nearby.

Transwestern negotiated on behalf of landlord Spear Street Capital, while JLL’s Beau Bellow and Jay Farmer represented the tenant.