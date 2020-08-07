NB Development Appoints President, Promotes 4

(From left to right) Jim Halliday, Erin Harvey, Peter Henderson. Image courtesy of NB Development Group

NB Development Group has appointed Jim Halliday as president and expanded the senior management team with the promotions of Keith Craig, Robert Graham, Peter Henderson and Erin Harvey. The company is currently developing Boston Landing, a mixed-use project taking shape on 15 acres along the Massachusetts Turnpike within Boston’s Brighton neighborhood. Last year the project landed $112 million in construction financing for a roughly 250,000-square-foot office component.

With more than 30 years of experience, Jim Halliday has been with NB Development Group for eight years and until recently served as the company’s real estate controller. Halliday will oversee the direction of the firm’s portfolio, as well as coordinate all aspects and functions of leasing, property management and finance together with the senior management team.

(From left to right) Keith Craig, Robert Graham. Image courtesy of NB Development Group

Keith Craig will lead all aspects of development as senior director of development. His responsibilities will include strategy, financial analysis, entitlements, programming and overseeing contracts and project execution.

Robert Graham will be the new senior director of construction and operations. As a registered architect, he has more than 30 years of design and construction experience and will be responsible, among others, for project analysis, design management, construction management, and procurement. Before joining the company, Graham was director of the corporate industrial health care division at Cutler Associates.

Peter Henderson has more than 25 years of corporate finance experience and will serve as director of finance and accounting. He will oversee development project reporting, financial reporting and financial controls for the firm, as well as its property holdings and development projects. Before joining the company, he was the corporate controller for New Balance Athletics Inc.

Finally, Erin Harvey was selected as director of leasing and marketing. She has leased more than 30,000 square feet of retail and has been part of office and lab deals totaling more than 725,000 square feet at Boston Landing. She will handle leasing and marketing activities for the company’s real estate portfolio.