Net-Leased Supermarket Portfolio Trades for $150M

In a $150 million deal announced on Christmas Eve, Winstanley Enterprises, of Concord, Mass., and Surrey Equities, of New York, purchased a portfolio of 23 triple-net leased supermarkets. The seller was Philip Morris Capital Corp.

All of the supermarkets are leased to Ahold Lease USA, an affiliate of Ahold Delhaize, itself a wholly owned subsidiary of international grocery giant Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. Ahold Delhaize owns several popular U.S. supermarket chains, including Stop & Shop, Hannaford, Food Lion, Giant and Giant Landover, as well as grocery delivery powerhouse Peapod.

Of the 23 supermarket sites, 14 are in New England, and the rest are in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. Their total area is 1.4 million square feet.

The New England properties comprise eight Stop & Shop supermarkets in Massachusetts (Watertown, Arlington, Lexington, Peabody, South Yarmouth, Raynham, Fall River and Attleboro), three Stop & Shop stores in Connecticut (Seymour, Cromwell and Willimantic), and three Stop & Shop stores in Rhode Island (Smithfield/Grenville, Providence and North Smithfield).

The acquisition was part of a long-term strategy by Winstanley and Surrey to acquire well-located urban infill supermarkets in hard-to-replicate locations.

The brokers in the transaction were Ben Cooper and Jim Jordan of Cushman & Wakefield.

Dependable, yet evolving

Last month, a Stop & Shop–anchored center in Simsbury, Conn., sold for $46.5 million to PAG Investments.

At a capital markets conference one year ago, the CEOs of two retail REITs discussed the ongoing upheaval in retailing and focused part of that discussion specifically on the future of grocery stores. One conclusion was that while physical stores will remain important, there will be fewer traditional grocery-anchored retail centers.

More recently, a CBRE report examining the grocery sector predicted steady, dependable grocery industry growth over the next five years, yet also noted that this growth will be strongest across non-traditional and specialty formats, such as smaller, convenience-oriented concepts in urban locations.