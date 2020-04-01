New 255-Key Cambria Hotel & Suites Rising in Nashville

Nashville, Tenn.—Choice Hotels International, Fillmore Capital Partners and Fillmore Hospitality recently hosted the official groundbreaking of the new Cambria hotel & suites in Nashville. The upcoming hotel is scheduled to open in early 2018.

Cambria Nashville

Located at 8th Ave. and McGavock Street, Cambria Nashville will feature 255 guestrooms and a range of amenities, including a 9,400-square-foot restaurant with a stage for live performances, a rooftop pool, a barista bar, as well as more than 5,000 square feet of meeting space for group meetings, banquets and conferences.

“The hotel demand in Nashville is at an all-time high, and we look forward to meeting this demand by bringing 255 new hotel rooms to business and leisure travelers visiting the Nashville area,” Choice Hotels President & CEO Steve Joyce said in prepared remarks. “The Cambria hotel & suites Nashville is once again an opportunity for Choice Hotels to partner with Fillmore, who has been an exceptional partner in bringing the Cambria brand to urban markets across the country, including Los Angeles, CA and New Orleans, LA.”

Cambria Nashville will be situated in close proximity to attractive city areas such as the Music City Center, Bridgestone Arena and Historic Broad Street and the Nissan Stadium. The area is also home to major companies including Nissan, HCA Holdings, Randstad and Electrolux, making the hotel appealing to business travelers.

“We’re thrilled to once again partner with Choice Hotels and bring the Cambria brand to the City of Nashville,” added Ron Silva, president & CEO of Fillmore Capital Partners. “Cambria hotels & suites is known for its upscale service and great design, and we expect the Cambria Nashville to be a prime destination for travelers visiting Music City.”