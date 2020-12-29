New Hilton Garden Inn Debuts in Suburban LA

by Evelina Croitoru

Los Angeles—Upscale global hotel brand Hilton Garden Inn has announced the opening of the Hilton Garden Inn Burbank. The 209-key hotel is located at 401 S. San Fernando Blvd., and owned and managed by OTO Development LLC.

The wood-framed building features 170 parking stalls, a 1,100-square-foot, on-site meeting space and an outdoor swimming pool and whirlpool. Additionally, the hotel features a second-level amenity deck with a pool, spa and fitness center. Construction on the six-story, 41,525-square-foot building started in the last quarter of 2014 and was designed to achieve LEED Silver certification from the U.S. Green Building Council.

“Visitors to warm, sunny Burbank now have the option of relaxing at the end of the day at our brand new Hilton Garden Inn property,” General Manager Steve Tarn said in prepared remarks. “Our comfortable accommodations, tasty food prepared fresh in-house and signature brand amenities will help make their stay truly memorable from start to finish.”

The new hotel is in close proximity to the Hollywood Burbank Airport, downtown Los Angeles and a plethora of leisure and entertainment destinations such as Warner Bros., Nickelodeon and Walt Disney.

Image Courtesy of Hilton Garden Inn