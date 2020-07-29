New System Spots High Temps from a Distance

Tyco Illustra Pro Thermal EST. Image courtesy of Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls has released a new contactless skin temperature scanning system that building owners and operators can deploy as a pandemic safety tool. Designed for building entrances, the Tyco Illustra Pro Thermal EST features a 5-megapixel color/thermal camera that performs rapid, multi-point skin temperature scanning while people continue to walk. The system quickly alerts operators to an elevated skin temperature reading, offering an alternative to handheld temperature scanners at properties such as office buildings, schools and transportation venues.

The camera’s built-in, AI-enabled face detection technology isolates the forehead and conducts a temperature measurement that is accurate to within ±0.2 degrees Celsius (0.4 degrees Fahrenheit) when deployed correctly. The technology, which is designed to measure only one individual’s temperature at a time, provides accuracy levels that exceed the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC)’s standards, as confirmed by Underwriters Laboratories (ULI).

Tyco Illustra Pro Thermal EST also includes a blackbody temperature calibration device for sustained accuracy and provides real-time alerts for local or remote monitoring via a browser or video management systems. The solution can integrate with other security systems, such as access control systems that block access for a particular person.