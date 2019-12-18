New Tenant for Boca Raton Business Park

Hillsboro Technology Center. Image via Google Street View

Best Security Industries has signed a 39,043-square-foot industrial lease at Hillsboro Technology Center, a Class A, 925,000-square-foot business park underway in Deerfield Beach, Fla. The retail security company will relocate its operations from Delray Park of Commerce in Delray Beach, Fla.

Bristol Group and Butters Realty & Management broke ground on Hillsboro Technology Center in 2016, with an expected completion within five years. The business park currently consists of six warehouse distribution facilities and a two-story office building. Upon final completion, the business park will also include a Marriott Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel and a day-care center.

The LEED-designed development features electric vehicle charging stations, tree preservation areas, solar streetlights and water-efficient irrigation. UPS, The Learning Experience, Shipmonk and Empire Flooring are some of the tenants occupying the property.

Located at 550 Hillsboro Technology Drive, the business park is spread across 75 acres near a four-way interchange on Interstate 95 at Hillsboro Boulevard. The property is approximately 5 miles south of downtown Boca Raton, with Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport 22 miles north.

Newmark Knight Frank’s Greg Milopoulos negotiated on behalf of the tenant, while Tom Hotz, JC Conte and Brian Ahearn with Butters Realty represented the landlords in the deal.

The industrial sector continues to be the best performing CRE segment in South Florida. According to NKF Research, the region has more than 1.4 million square feet of industrial developments underway and an additional 1.5 million square feet of new supply delivered so far in 2019.