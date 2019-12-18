New Tenants for Lower Manhattan Office Tower

One Seaport Plaza. Image courtesy of Jack Resnick & Sons

Jack Resnick & Sons has signed two new leases totaling 42,969 square feet at One Seaport Plaza, a 1.1 million-square-foot office tower in Lower Manhattan. The transactions bring the year-to-date leasing activity to around 460,000 square feet at the 35-story building. One Seaport Plaza is now approximately 97 percent occupied.

Frank Recruitment, a global recruitment company, will occupy the entire 10th floor of the building, which encompasses a total of 35,454 square feet. The company will move to the new office during the second quarter of 2020 to consolidate its businesses spread across multiple buildings in Lower Manhattan. Additionally, Resnick leased 7,515 square feet of space—a portion of the 8th floor—to Guardian Life Insurance Co., which will relocate to the office tower in the third quarter of 2020.

Diverse tenant base

The Class A asset sits on less than 1 acre at 199 Water St., in New York’s Financial District, within walking distance of Wall Street, Brooklyn Bridge and several metro stations. The LEED-certified building hosts tenants representing diverse fields such as media, financial services, healthcare, technology and philanthropy. Some of these tenants are The Howard Hughes Corp., Epsilon Data Management, Med Review, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and W2O Group, which renewed its lease for the entire 14th floor this year.

JLL represented Frank Recruitment and Cushman & Wakefield worked on behalf of Guardian Life Insurance Co. in the transactions. Cushman & Wakefield’s team also assisted the landlord, who represented itself in both deals.