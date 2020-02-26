NewcrestImage Names New VP in Dallas

Manuel Ortiz, Vice President, NewcrestImage. Image courtesy of NewcrestImage

NewcrestImage has appointed Manuel Ortiz as the new vice president of investor relations. In his new role, Ortiz will be responsible for handling investment portfolios, as part of the company’s billion-dollar expansion program.

Ortiz has worked both in the public and private sectors and has almost 20 years of finance experience. Prior to joining NewcrestImage, he served as director of investor relations at Civitas Capital Group for more than seven years. Before that, he worked as communications director for the Port of Brownsville, Texas. He has also held positions with the Republic Group, Southwest Corporate Federal Credit Union and Zurich North America.

The newly appointed vice president has a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance from the University of Texas at Austin and an MBA from Southern Methodist University, Cox School of Business.

During the past 10 years, NewcrestImage has invested in more than 180 hotels, with a total of about 20,000 rooms. In April 2018, the company sold two five-story hotels in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The buyer, Atlantic Hotels Group, received $23.4 million in acquisition financing.