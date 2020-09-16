Newmark Knight Frank Adds Specialist to Healthcare Platform

Ben Appel, Executive Managing Director, Newmark Knight Frank. Image courtesy of Newmark Knight Frank

Days after selecting a head of investor strategies, Newmark Knight Frank has hired Ben Appel as an executive managing director of the firm’s Global Healthcare Services platform. A specialist in medical office building sales, equity placement and financings, Appel will be based in NKF’s Philadelphia office.

Appel joins NKF from JLL, where he served as a managing director in the firm’s national Healthcare Practice Group. Prior to that, he spent 6 years with the Healthcare Properties Group of Marcus & Millichap.

During his 12-year career, Appel contributed to closing medical office and healthcare real estate transactions worth more than $5 billion. Apart from sales, his expertise also includes re-capitalizations, joint venture equity, physician and hospital monetizations and facilitating developer selection processes. His clients were core funds, public and private REITs, pension fund advisors, developers, family offices, private equity firms and healthcare providers.

Appel holds a Bachelor of Science degree in economics & business management from the University of Maryland.