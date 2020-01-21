Newmark Knight Frank Grows Philadelphia Finance Group

(From left to right) Jim Badolato, Steve Comly. Images courtesy of Newmark Knight Frank

Shortly after adding new members to its Chicago team, Newmark Knight Frank has strengthened its Philadelphia debt and structured finance group. The company hired Jim Badolato, Steve Comly and Matt Cullison as executive managing directors and Mike McKee as managing director. All joined the company from Berkadia and will specialize in debt origination and structured finance for both multifamily and commercial properties.

The recently appointed members have a combined 60 years of real estate experience and represented a diverse client base including Life Cos., Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, HUD, CMBS and fund investors as well as regional banks. They will work closely with Lizann McGowan and Erin Miller, NKF Multifamily Capital Markets Investment Sales executive managing directors.

Badolato spent 17 years at Berkadia, most recently as managing director—he originated more than $6 billion in financings. He specializes in institutional lending, specifically within the GSE and life company sectors. Badolato graduated from Drexel University. Comply served as vice president at Berkadia from 2006 to 2019, where he financed projects accounting for $3 billion. His previous positions include commercial real estate analyst at Nomura Securities and real estate analyst at Credit Suisse. He is a graduate of Fairfield University.

(From left to right) Matt Cullison, Mike McKee. Images courtesy of Newmark Knight Frank

Cullison served as senior director at Berkadia between 2012 and 2019. Prior to that, he was an analyst at Integra Realty Resources. Cullison holds a diploma from Gettysburg College. McKee spent nine years at Berkadia where he was a loan officer and previously an analyst in their mortgage banking group. He is a graduate of the University of New Hampshire.