Newmark Knight Frank Hires EVP in New York

Sam Buckley, Executive Vice President of New York Brokerage Services, Newmark Knight Frank. Image courtesy of Newmark Knight Frank

Newmark Knight Frank has hired Sam Buckley to be the new executive vice president of New York brokerage services. He will work out of the company’s headquarter in Midtown Manhattan and its downtown office. Bringing 30 years of experience to his new role, his primary focus will be overseeing the evolution of the firm’s strategy and leasing operations.

Most recently, Buckley served as senior vice president at RXR Realty since 2012. There, his responsibilities consisted of brokering the leases for various ground-up, mixed-use projects in New York and New Jersey, as well as handling new acquisitions. Prior to that, he had a five-year stint as senior vice president at CBRE and another senior vice president role at JLL, where he started the New Jersey office with two other colleagues.

Buckley’s work has involved developing client relationships, trophy and specialty leases, office management and recruitment of new agents. He holds a bachelor of arts degree in economics from University of Kentucky.

The appointment comes a few months after Newmark Knight Frank strengthened its Philadelphia finance team. The company hired four former Berkadia directors with 60 years of combined experience.