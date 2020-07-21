Newmark Knight Frank Names New Northwest Executive VP

Michael Sheinkop, Executive Vice President & Managing Director, NKF. Image courtesy of NKF

Newmark Knight Frank has appointed Michael Sheinkop as executive vice president and managing director of its U.S. Northwest region. In his new role, he will oversee operations of the firm’s 15 regional offices and provide strategic management for the San Francisco office.

Sheinkop has more than 30 years of industry experience and has been with NKF since 2010. During his tenure, he recruited the founding brokers for the firm’s Seattle/Bellevue office. Before NKF, he spent approximately eight years with UGL Equis as executive vice president. Before that, he spent about 14 years at Equity Office Properties. He also acted as a tax specialist with KPMG.

The newly appointed executive vice president graduated from Indiana University in Bloomington, with a bachelor’s degree in business/accounting. He also holds the CPA (Chartered Professional Accountant) designation.

In May, NKF arranged a $36 million loan for 180 Townsend, a 40,917-square-foot office building in San Francisco. JP Morgan Asset Management provided the refinancing package.