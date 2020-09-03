Newmark Knight Frank Welcomes Head of Investor Strategies

Jimmy Hinton, Head of Investor Strategies, Newmark Knight Frank . Image courtesy of Newmark Knight Frank

Newmark Knight Frank has selected Jimmy Hinton as the company’s head of investor strategies. Hinton will work directly with the executive team and will coordinate the development of unique strategies for the firm’s clients, shareholders and professionals. Together with the research, technology, investor relations and finance team, he will create data analytics to support and advance the work product delivered to clients and other stakeholders.

With almost 20 years of experience, Hinton joins NKF from Transwestern, where he served as senior managing director of investment and analytics. He developed leading-edge research and predictive analytics used to guide and support real estate investment strategy. Prior to that, Hinton was a managing director at HFF and, together with the CFO and investor relations team, provided in-depth analysis of economic, property and capital market trends for a variety of property types.

In July, Newmark Knight Frank appointed Michael Sheinkop as executive vice president and managing director of its U.S. Northwest region. With more than 30 years of experience, Sheinkop has been with the company since 2010.