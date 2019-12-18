NewMark Merrill Appoints New VP in Colorado

Alex Staneski, Vice President of Leasing and Acquisitions, NewMark Merrill Cos. Image courtesy of NewMark Merrill Cos.

NewMark Merrill Cos. has named Alex Staneski as vice president of leasing and acquisitions in its Longmont, Colo., office. In his new role, Staneski will develop and manage the firm’s shopping center acquisitions and handle property management assignments. He will also focus on leasing the company’s existing portfolio throughout the Rocky Mountain region.

Previously, Staneski acted as assistant vice president of asset management and acquisitions for Broad Street Realty. The new executive was in charge of managing Broad Street’s portfolio, including more than one million square feet of retail space valued at approximately $180 million. His expertise includes financial due diligence, pre-development analysis and vertical project execution. Staneski earned an MBA in real estate and finance from the University of Colorado in Boulder, Colo.

NewMark Merrill also promoted Danaria McCoy to vice president of operations and marketing, Ross Carpenter to director of leasing and Renatta Banning to property and marketing manager. Additionally, NewMark Mountain States Managing Director & Principal Allen Ginsborg will become chairman & co-founder of the Mountain States office in mid-2020, when his 6-month sabbatical ends.