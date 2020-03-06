NexCore Group Breaks Ground on Tucson Health-Care Center

6200 N. La Cholla Blvd. Image courtesy of NexCore.

NexCore Group has broken ground on a new 61,000-square-foot post-acute care center for Northwest Healthcare and Community Health Systems. The two-story facility will be located in Tucson, Ariz. and will function both as a hospital and skilled nursing facility.

The facility is expected to feature 30 beds dedicated to transitional care and 30 beds for inpatient rehabilitation. The project is expected to be an innovative one for the community as it will provide ongoing care for patients. The opening is planned for early 2021.

The PAC center will be located at 6200 N. La Cholla Blvd., within the Northwest Medical Center campus. The property is approximately 10 miles from downtown Tucson and the upcoming St. Mary’s Medical Pavilion can be accessed via Interstate 10.

NexCore’s Chief Development Officer & Managing Partner Todd Varney will coordinate the project. In the past 25 years, NexCore has grown its health-care development and property management portfolio to more than 11 million square feet.