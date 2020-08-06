NexCore JV Kicks Off Suburban Houston MOB

North Cypress Physician Office Building III. Rendering courtesy of NexCore Group.

NexCore Group, in partnership with physician-investors, has started construction on North Cypress Physician Office Building III, a 110,374-square-foot project in the Houston suburb of Cypress, Texas. The stakeholders will also be tenants at the facility. Completion is slated for October 2021.

The four-story professional building is taking shape at 10425 Huffmeister Road, on the HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress campus. The site is home to a 163-bed general acute care hospital and two additional medical office buildings totaling 309,000 square feet.

Upon completion, the upcoming outpatient facility will provide various health-care services and a potential ambulatory surgery center. North Cypress POB III will also include clinical office space for independent physicians of various specialties such as general surgery, urology, gastroenterology, pulmonology and nephrology.

Located some 22 miles northwest of downtown Houston, the property is alongside Texas State Highway 290. The immediate area has several hotels, restaurants and shops, including Eldridge Crossing. In March, NexCore broke ground on a 61,000-square-foot post-acute care center in Tucson, Ariz., which will serve both as a hospital and skilled nursing facility. The developer estimates an early 2021 delivery.