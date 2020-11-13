NGKF Closes Lease Expansion in Boston Area

5 Burlington Woods Drive, Burlington, Mass.

Boston—Newmark Grubb Knight Frank has announced that the company facilitated a 13,904-square-foot lease expansion at 5 Burlington Woods Drive in Burlington, Mass., on behalf of Orbis Education and Northeastern University’s Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) program.

NGKF Director Brendan Daly, along with the 128 West team, represented the ABSN program in the long-term arrangement.

5 Burlington Woods Drive is owned by Capstone Properties, a commercial real estate investment and brokerage company. The three-story, Class A office building is situated next to the Burlington Marriott and offers convenient access to Route 128.

“This expansion allows us to build a state-of-the-art simulation lab which enhances our on-site offering to our growing nursing student population,” said Tom Ryan, site director of the ABSN program, in a prepared statement.

Northeastern University’s Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) program helps those who already have a Bachelor’s degree in any other field become registered nurses.

Image via Google Maps