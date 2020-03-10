Niagara Bottling Inks 115 KSF Expansion at Palm Beach Industrial Park

Palm Beach Park of Commerce. Image courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield

Niagara Bottling has signed a new 114,536-square-foot lease at Palm Beach Park of Commerce, the 1,200-acre, master-planned industrial park in Jupiter, Fla.

The bottled water and soft drink distributor already occupies a 400,000-square-foot facility within the park and will use the supplementary space for overflow distribution. Cushman & Wakefield assisted both parties in the negotiations.

Niagara Bottling’s newly leased space represents more than half of the 220,000-square-foot building at 15335 Park of Commerce Blvd. Recently developed on an 18-acre site, the Class A facility features 36-foot clear height, 56 dock-high doors, two oversized ramps and truck parking. With direct access to Bee Line Highway, the warehouse is also one mile from the railway station directly connecting the park with the Port of Palm Beach.

Upon completion, Palm Beach Park of Commerce will encompass 6.5 million square feet of Class A warehouse and distribution space. According to Cushman & Wakefield, the location provides access to approximately 13.8 million people within a 200-mile radius. Walgreens, McLane and CSX are also tenants at the property.

Cushman & Wakefield Executive Directors Christopher Thomson and Chris Metzger, together with Director Matthew McAllister, represented landlord NHT Palm Beach LLC in the lease. Executive Director Rick Etner collaborated with Paul Earnhart of Lee & Associates in assisting the tenant.

In January, American Fine Food signed a 147,581-square-foot lease within a 300-acre, Class A industrial park in Doral, Fla., where the international food distributor will relocate its South Florida operations.