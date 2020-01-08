NKF Arranges Sale of 132 KSF Alexandria Office Building

King Street Station II

An Altus and Ascentris partnership has acquired King Street Station II, a 132,304-square-foot Class A office building in Alexandria, Va. Newmark Knight Frank Executive Managing Directors James Cassidy and Jud Ryan brokered the transaction.

Located at 225 Reinekers Lane, in the Carlyle/Old Town Alexandria neighborhood, the property is across the street from the King Street metro station and the Virginia Railway Express train, while the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport is within 4 miles of the building. King Street Station II is also three metro stops from National Landing, the future home of Amazon and Virginia Tech’s upcoming $1 billion campus.

Built in 1988, the seven-story property has undergone significant capital improvements over the past few years. In 2013, the building underwent a cosmetic renovation and in 2015 investments were made to upgrade the lobby and fitness center. This resulted in 52,000 square feet of new leasing activity.

If you’d like to be featured in Brokers’ Corner, send your deal to deals@cpe-mhn.com.