North Charlotte Spec Building Hits the Market

SilverPark North. Image courtesy of JLL

M. David Properties has completed work on its first speculative building at SilverPark North in Charlotte, N.C. The 136,000-square-foot structure is part of a 300,000-square-foot industrial park that is set to include three buildings upon completion.

Located at the intersection of Hucks and Old Statesville Roads in north Charlotte, the industrial facility is roughly one mile from interstates 485 and 77. M. David Properties’ first building features a rear-loading configuration, 32-foot clear height, 40 dock doors, two drive-in bays, ESFR sprinklers and additional storage for 35 trailers. JLL is heading up marketing for the Class A structure, which can accommodate distribution or manufacturing users.

In the Charlotte market, M. David Properties also owns SilverLake, a 565,000-square-foot industrial park on Westinghouse Boulevard, and the 125,000-square-foot SilverLanding building near Charlotte Douglas International Airport’s intermodal yard. In total, the company owns and manages one million square feet of industrial space in the market. According to JLL Managing Director Brad Cherry, the Charlotte industrial market absorbed nearly 6 million square feet of space in 2019, fueled by increasing demographics and the growing impact of e-commerce.