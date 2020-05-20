North Florida MOB Changes Hands in $18M Deal

6500 W. Newberry Road. Image courtesy of Onicx

Onicx has sold a 46,483-square-foot medical office building in Gainesville, Fla., for $18.2 million. A group of physicians within the Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, currently tenants at the property, purchased the Class A asset.

Onicx CEO Dhvanit Patel and Vice President Arjun Choudhary negotiated on behalf of the seller, while the buyer was self-represented.

Onicx developed the two-story building at 6500 W. Newberry Road in 2016. The Class A property is part of the HCA North Florida Regional Medical Center’s campus, a full-service medical and surgical acute care center. The medical campus is roughly 5 miles west of downtown Gainesville near Interstate 75.

The transaction is one of an increased number of medical office assets changing hands of late. According to a Marcus & Millichap special report on medical office buildings, the sector’s strong fundamentals will ensure its quick recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic has passed.