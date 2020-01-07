North San Diego Warehouse Changes Hands

1330 Park Center Drive. Image courtesy of JLL

Clothing manufacturer Thirty Three Threads has sold a 22,356-square-foot industrial property in Vista, Calif., to Fresh Origins for $4.5 million. The asset last traded in 2014, when the seller bought it from a private investor for $2.9 million, according to public records.

The multi-tenant warehouse was partially occupied by Thirty Three Threads at the time of the sale. The company plans to lease back its space in the building, which features 24-foot clear heights, dock and grade loading and solar panels.

Located at 1330 Park Center Drive on 1.3 acres, the property was built in 1999. The building is roughly 3 miles away from McClellan-Palomar Airport and State Route 78, which enables access to Interstate 5.

JLL’s Senior Vice Presidents Chris Baumgart and Steven Field represented the seller in the transaction.

North San Diego County’s industrial assets have experienced heightened demand in recent years, both from owner-operators and private investors. In December, a 226,691-square-foot distribution center changed hands 8 miles north of Fresh Origins’ acquisition in an off-market transaction.