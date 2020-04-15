North Shore Healthcare Moving HQ to Downtown Milwaukee

HUB640. Image courtesy of North Wells Capital

North Shore Healthcare has signed a 10-year lease at HUB640, a Milwaukee office building owned by North Wells Capital. The company is slated to occupy 23,000 square feet on the second floor, which will serve as its new headquarters.

JLL represented the landlord, while Colliers assisted North Shore with the negotiations.

North Wells acquired the 57,000-square-foot asset in 2017 and has modernized and improved the vintage building. Updates include a new entrance and lobby, new bathrooms, refurbished conference rooms, fitness center, and a new outdoor roof deck slated for completion at the end of this spring. Urban Innovations, an affiliate of North Wells, provides property management services for the building.

Located at 640 Vel R. Phillips Ave., the property is one mile from the intersection of interstates 794 and 43. Wisconsin Center and Fiserv Forum are within walking distance.

The JLL team that assisted North Wells included Executive Vice President Dan Jessup and Associate Nick Hepner. This month, another one of the brokerage’s teams represented the seller of a 574,000-square-foot industrial campus in Kansas City, Kan.