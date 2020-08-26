Northeast Orlando Industrial Park Trades for $22M

Ganesh Industrial Park. Image courtesy of Colliers International

Ganesh Holdings Inc. has completed the $22.2 million sale of Ganesh Industrial Park, a three-property complex encompassing 198,000 square feet in the Orlando suburb of Oviedo, Fla. Colliers International negotiated on behalf of the seller, while Marcus & Millichap assisted the buyer, a private investor.

Located on 9 acres at 5700, 5707, and 5712 Dot Com Court, the three facilities were completed in 2003, 2006 and 2008, respectively. The park was 96.7 percent occupied at the time of closing. The tenant roster includes ELITE Simulation Solutions, ProActive Technologies, Siemens, UnitedHealthcare and the University of Central Florida.

The complex is the largest industrial/flex park owned by a private investor in Seminole County and one of the few industrial investment properties to change hands in Florida since the onset of the pandemic, according to Colliers. The site is 16 miles northeast of the city center and 19 miles from Orlando International Airport. Other companies with facilities in the vicinity include Nutrex Research and FSF Manufacturing.

Nick Ledvora, first vice president at Marcus & Millichap, represented the buyer in the transaction. The Colliers Investment Services team included Executive Managing Director Joe Rossi and Managing Director Nick Hanson. Hanson joined Colliers in May, after serving as vice president of investments at Marcus & Millichap’s Orlando office and director of the firm’s National Office and Industrial Properties for six years.