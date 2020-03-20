NorthMarq Arranges Refi for Omaha Office Property

West Dodge Hills. Image courtesy of NorthMarq

NorthMarq has arranged the $18.5 million refinancing for the owner of West Dodge Hills, an office property in Omaha, Neb. The property is located at 18135 Burke St. and comprises 122,080 square feet of space. Bob Chalupa, senior vice president of NorthMarq’s Omaha office arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower.

West Dodge Hills is a Class A office building that offers underground parking, a health club and workout center. The asset is within close proximity to West Dodge Road, which runs from western Omaha to central Omaha on route 288 and route 6. The office building is located near shopping centers like Village Pointe and Village Pointe Auto Mall.

West Dodge Hills’ new refinancing includes a structured 10-year term on a 25-year amortization schedule. NorthMarq was able to arrange the financing for the borrower of the loan through its relationship with a life insurance company.

