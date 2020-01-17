Northwestern Mutual Expands Manhattan Footprint

200 Liberty St.

Brookfield Properties has signed a 91,217-square-foot, 10-year lease with Northwestern Mutual at 200 Liberty St. in Lower Manhattan. The financial security company will occupy the building’s entire 30th to 32nd floors.

The premier asset encompasses 1.7 million square feet across 40 stories, as well as a 52,000-square-foot retail component. It was completed in 1986 and designed by Cesar Pelli & Associates Architects. According to Yardi Matrix, the building’s infrastructure was upgraded in 2014. Notable tenants include The Associated Press, TerraForm Power and XL Catlin.

The property is part of the Brookfield Place mixed-use complex. It is located on 2 acres in the borough’s World Trade Center neighborhood, close to a wide array of luxury retail, dining, public space and entertainment options.

JLL Executive Vice President Scott Vinett with Fischer & Co. Executive Vice President Chris Joyner and Senior Vice President Andrew Hegmann represented the tenant in the lease transaction. The landlord was represented in-house by Senior Vice President Mikael Nahmias alongside JLL Vice Chairman Paul Glickman and Managing Director John Wheeler. Last November, the brokerage company arranged an office lease nearby on behalf of Frank Recruitment.