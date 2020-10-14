Novant Health Opens Charlotte Cardiovascular, Cancer Facility

Novant Health Claudia W. and John M. Belk Heart & Vascular Institute and Agnes B. and Edward I. Weisiger Cancer Institute. Image courtesy of Novant Health.

Novant Health has completed Novant Health Claudia W. and John M. Belk Heart & Vascular Institute and the Agnes B. and Edward I. Weisiger Cancer Institute, a 260,000-square-foot cardiovascular and cancer outpatient clinic in Charlotte, N.C. The facility provides outpatient cardiac and cancer treatments, treatment services and support programs, all in one location. McCulloch England Associates served as architect and Vannoy Construction was the general contractor for the $165.9 million project.

Located at 125 Queens Road, the seven-story property features an eight-story parking deck for patients and visitors. The building is linked to the Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center through an enclosed over-street walkway connector. Amenities include the Mecklenburg Radiology Resource Center as well as a boutique, café with indoor and outdoor seating, interfaith chapel and specialty pharmacy.

The facility is less than 2 miles from downtown Charlotte, in a high-density area of health-care providers, which also includes Atrium Health and OrthoCarolina. The property is also less than 2 miles from Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center campus, where a 150,000-square-foot medical facility broke ground at the end of September.

Cardiovascular and cancer care

The Belk Heart & Vascular Institute provides innovative care for patients with heart and vascular diseases. Specialty clinics include noninvasive cardiac testing, electrophysiology, cardiac rehabilitation, cardio-oncology, heart failure, interventional cardiology, preventive cardiology, structural heart intervention, minimally invasive cardiac surgery, valve replacement, noninvasive vascular lab and peripheral arterial disease. The institute also features the Bank of America Wellness Center, providing support through various programs such as exercise therapy, disease management and nutrition counseling.

The Weisiger Cancer Institute features 12 specialty clinics, including gastrointestinal and hepatobiliary, genitourinary, head and neck, gynecologic, breast, hematology and thoracic oncology. Additionally, the institute offers radiation oncology, breast cancer care, cellular therapy and developmental therapeutics. The space includes a dedicated area for cancer research and phase I, II and III clinical trials, 80 chemotherapy infusion suites and the Sherry Strong Integrative Medicine holistic center.