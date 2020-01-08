Novel Coworking Expands Wisconsin Footprint

790 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee, Wis. Image via Google Street View

Novel Coworking has opened its Cathedral Square office location, a more than 69,000-square-foot building in Milwaukee, Wis. The company acquired the asset back in May 2019 and spent roughly $3 million renovating it into modern offices for up to 500 people. This marks the company’s second location in Wisconsin, the first being in Madison.

Built in 1985, the six-story property is located at 790 N. Milwaukee St., adjacent to Cathedral Square Park in the center of East Town. The office building provides access to Milwaukee’s Central Business District, as well as various dining, shopping and entertainment venues including Milwaukee Art Museum, Juneau Park, T.J. Maxx and Milwaukee School of Engineering.

The office building combines private offices with collaborative open space and SmartSuites and includes a shared kitchen and conference room, an espresso bar and local beer on tap, as well as tech products such as an Alexa-enabled sound system and bio-metric keypad entry. Additionally, the property offers community networking events such as Happy Hours and Lunch & Learns.

The downtown building marks the company’s first location in the city, with more than 30 across the U.S. Its latest transaction included the addition of Trinity Place in Denver.