Novel Coworking Opens 2nd Downtown Denver Location

Trinity Place

Novel Coworking has expanded its Denver footprint with a new location at Trinity Place. According to Yardi Matrix, the company acquired the asset last April for $40.2 million from Velocis and undertook a comprehensive renovation program at the property.

Trinity Place is located at 1801 Broadway in Downtown Denver. The 195,753-square-foot asset was completed in 1980 and features 5,400 square feet of first-floor retail. Other tenants include La Loma restaurant, Bank of Colorado, Luminate and Cathedral Energy Services.

The 17-story building is across the street from the historic Brown Palace Hotel and Trinity Church. Nearby amenities include the Sixteenth Street Mall, Denver Pavilions, Restaurant Row and several accommodation options. The nearby Denver Light Rail station provides quick transportation throughout the entire area.

The flexible space provider’s first Denver location opened its doors in March 2018. Located at 1630 Welton St., the location features 125,000 square feet of coworking space, which was extended by two floors with an all-season rooftop deck and event space last March. As part of its expansion plan, last month Novel Coworking acquired an office asset in Columbia, S.C., and plans to turn it into another shared space location.