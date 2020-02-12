Novel Coworking Opens New Virginia Location

City Center

Novel Coworking has opened a new location at City Center in Norfolk, Va. The company purchased the 55,237-square-foot building last May and has since transformed it into amenitized coworking space, private offices and SmartSuites for up to 50-person teams.

The four-story asset was completed in 1987. It also includes a 6,500-square-foot ground-floor retail component occupied by Java Surf Cafe and Chartway Federal Credit Union.

Located at 223 E. City Hall Ave. in Downtown Norfolk’s MacArthur Square, the building is minutes away from The Tide—MacArthur Center Station, Granby Street and Town Point Park as well as restaurants, shopping destinations and public parking. The asset also provides easy access to interstates 264 and 464, while the MacArthur Square light rail station and Waterside ferry stop provide additional transit options.

This is Novel Coworking’s third Virginia location. The shared space operator entered the market by opening a coworking hub in Alexandria and then Richmond. Earlier this year, the company expanded its Wisconsin footprint with a new Milwaukee location.