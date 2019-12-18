CPE’s November 2019 Must-Reads

This November kicked off with a series of big-dollar transactions from foreign investors as the commercial real estate industry was getting ready for the new EB-5 regulations to go into effect. Singapore’s Ascendas REIT paid $1.2 billion for some 4 million square feet of business park properties, while Spain’s Ponte Gadea acquired a Facebook-leased asset in Seattle for $415 million. Domestic investors also closed multiple significant deals, including Welltower’s purchase of a 1.5 million-square-foot medical office building portfolio, making it the nation’s biggest medical office property owner. In addition, a new Marcus & Millichap research report explained the key factors impacting the medical office sector.

Large-scale development projects were also a notable part of last month’s real estate news. OmniTrax commenced construction of the Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub, a 2,700-acre park in Georgia, Apple broke ground on its $1 billion office campus in Austin, Texas, and the McCarthy HITT joint venture got started on the largest federal investment project in St. Louis’ history.

Additionally, executives in the market looked at how coworking helped reshape the office sector. Yardi Matrix’s Paul Fiorilla detailed how the coworking industry is evolving and what to pay attention to.

Here are CPE’s must-reads for last month: