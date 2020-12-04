CPE’s November 2020 Must-Reads
- By
- Dec 04, 2020
With the Presidential Election at the beginning of the month, a lot of the focus in November was placed on what real estate could expect from the new administration. And since the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continued to surge last month, industry experts are keeping an eye on pandemic relief and affordable housing, among other hot topics.
Last month, we also participated in this year’s Greenbuild, a three-day virtual event focused on trends in reducing carbon emissions and healthy building strategies. The topics discussed in detail by panelists included the challenges and rewards of creatively repurposing older buildings, the role of the built environment in turning the tide on climate change, as well as concepts for a sustainable future. Here’s where you can find our full coverage of Greenbuild 2020.
Global investment surged 23 percent in the third quarter—although the volume pales in comparison to that of the last year’s—at a moment when a Marcus & Millichap report argues that capital markets are adapting quite well to the pandemic, at the same time as some economists note that the U.S. economy is already on a path toward recovery.
And, while jobs in the office-using employment sectors rebounded in the third quarter, office absorption is only expected to recover in 2022. In the meantime, office developers are focusing on new amenities and features to attract wary tenants—these include outdoor spaces on multiple floors, bike storage, advanced air filtration and more.
This November also marked the closing of a series of big-dollar deals or investment vehicles, including $1.7 billion equity raised by IQHQ, while Vantage Data Centers raised $1.3 billion in incremental equity capital and Digital Colony and Blackstone closed a $1.1 billion investment in a logistics park in China.
Here are CPE’s must-reads for last month: