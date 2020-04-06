Deadline Extended: 2017 Top Property Managers Survey
- Apr 20, 2017
Calling all property management firms! Don’t miss out on the chance to participate in our 2017 Top Property Managers Survey! The information you provide will be used to determine which firms have the best managed portfolios. The resulting list will be published in our special CPE-MHN July/Augst 2017 print issue, and widely disseminated via our websites, newsletters and social media.
The deadline for submission has been extended to Friday, May 19. Get started before it’s too late!