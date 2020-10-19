Nutter McClennen & Fish Signs 130,000-SF Lease Renewal in Boston

December 10, 2010

By Allison Landa, News Editor

Nutter McClennen & Fish L.L.P. has renewed its commitment to Boston’s Seaport District. The law firm has renewed its 130,000-square-foot lease at 155 Seaport Blvd., a transaction brokered by Richards Barry Joyce & Partners L.L.P.

According to Nutter McClennen managing partner Michael Mooney, the building suits the needs both of the firm and its clients. He added that the company has had a positive relationship with its landlord, Pembroke Real Estate.

Nutter McClennen was represented by Michael Joyce, John Barry, and Thomas Ashe of Richards Barry & Joyce, while Pembroke was represented by William Barrack of Jones Lang LaSalle. The firm, which has been in continuous practice for 131 years, specializes in business, litigation, intellectual property, real estate, tax, trusts and estates.

According to Richards Barry & Joyce research, the downtown Boston submarket consists of 67.5 million square feet of office space and was 11.3 percent vacant as of the end of the third quarter.