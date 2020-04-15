NV5 Global Awarded $4.3M Management Contract in KCK

By Anca Gagiuc, Associate Editor

Cambridge North, Kansas City

Kansas City, Kan.—Florida-based NV5 Global Inc., a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions, will be responsible with the project management services for the vertical expansion of The University of Kansas Hospital’s Cambridge Tower. NV5 has been working with the hospital as the Program Management Team for the Cambridge Tower since planning for the expansion began in 2011.

“We are pleased that we continue to win repeat work for large-scale state-of-the-art healthcare facilities projects, in this case, for the expansion of one of the leading hospitals in the United States,” Dickerson Wright, PE, chairman & CEO of NV5, said in prepared remarks.

The vertical expansion means 177,000 square feet displayed on four floors, a phase that’s scheduled to be finished in 2018. One of the four new floors will be immediately prepared for patient occupancy, adding 32 acute care beds. The other three will be used as acute care or intensive care patient rooms. In support of the expansion, NV5’s fees were increased by $640,000 to approximately $4.5 million.

John Bills, LEED AP, COO of Building Program Management at NV5, stated: “Continued work with long-term clients is a core focus for our team. This is a testament to our amazing team and their great work.”

“Over the course of several major projects, it has been our privilege to serve The University of Kansas Hospital in the management and development of world class healthcare facilities,” added Mark Tasker, RA, project director. “We are supporting the organization’s mission of providing world class healthcare to the community it serves. We relish the opportunity to continue that record of success with the Cambridge Tower Vertical Expansion.”

Rendering Courtesy of Cannon Design