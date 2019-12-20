NY Approves 124MW Wind Farm in Broome County

Image via Pixabay

The New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment has approved the development of a 124-megawatt wind farm in Broome County, N.Y. Dubbed Bluestone Wind, the renewable energy project is estimated to require an investment of approximately

$200 million. Bluestone Wind, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Calpine Corp., filed the initial project application in September 2018.

The wind park will consist of up to 27 wind turbines—23 in the town of Sanford and four in the town of Windsor—and it will be located on more than 6,000 acres of privately leased rural land. Associated underground collection lines, access roads, two permanent meteorological towers and an operation and maintenance building will be situated in Sanford.

Battery storage included

In Sanford, the developer will also build two substations: one at the end of the project’s 34.5-kilovolt collection system that will include a 10-megawatt battery storage system, and the second at the point of interconnection, adjacent to an existing electric transmission line owned by New York State Electric and Gas Corp., delivering power into the NYISO system. The two substations will be linked through a 200-foot long span of overhead 115-kilovolt transmission line. Bluestone Wind will sell all the renewable energy credits associated with the power it produces under a 20-year power purchase agreement.

The developer stated that landowners will be able to carry on current land uses, such as forestry operations, mining and hunting. Moreover, the project will create an estimated 150 direct jobs during construction and seven full-time jobs during the operation of the facility. Once operational, the wind park is estimated to pay more than $30 million to local landowners during the life of the project in annual lease payments.