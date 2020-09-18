October – Briefs/People

Rappaport, Chestnut Hill Form CHR Investors

Jerry Rappaport

Longtime Boston real estate leader Jerry Rappaport has joined forces with head honchos at Chestnut Hill Realty on a new venture. Rappaport, Chestnut Hill founder & CEO Edward Zuker and managing director Robert Zuker have formed CHR Investors, a CHR affiliate that will center on apartment real estate investment. It will primarily focus on the greater New England region.

Rappaport’s history in real estate investment, development and fund management spans 30 years and includes co-founding New Boston Fund, where he reigned for 18 years. During that time, New Boston Fund raised in excess of $1 billion in equity through various funds and developed or acquired more than 7,000 residential units.

With Rappaport at the helm, CHR Investors will focus its attention on off-market multi-family purchases, relying heavily on his and Ed Zuker’s connections cultivated through The Rental Housing Association and their history in private property rights.

C&W to Buy Cousins’ Third-Party Client Service Group

Cushman & Wakefield Inc. has entered into a strategic agreement to acquire Cousins Properties Inc.’s Atlanta- and Dallas-based third-party client services business. Known as the Client Services Group, the business provides third-party services to owners of Class A office buildings in Atlanta and Dallas, including leasing, property management and project management services. Under the contract, as many as 128 professionals will transition from Cousins Properties to Cushman & Wakefield Inc.

Muhlstein Tapped to Head Entertainment at JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. has hired Carl Muhlstein to spearhead services for clients in the entertainment and creative sectors. He joins the firm from Cushman & Wakefield Inc., where he most recently held the position of vice chair and had a hand in more than $2 billion worth of transactions over the last five years. Muhlstein brings with him solid support in the form of Hayley Blockley, who previously worked with him as a director of brokerage services at Cushman & Wakefield and will be a senior vice president at JLL.

Hilton Worldwide Names Murphy Chief Investment Officer

Hilton Worldwide has named Bill Murphy as the company’s chief information officer. In his new role, Murphy will be charged with managing Hilton’s global technology team and infrastructure, as well as its technology business partnerships. Previously chief technology officer, he will also retain those responsibilities. Prior to joining Hilton in 2012, Murphy was senior vice president & chief technology officer at Travelport Inc., and before that he had a 22-year career in Plano, Texas, at Perot Systems and Electronic Data Systems in a variety of leadership positions.

A10 Capital Hires Henrich as EVP

A10 Capital has hired David Henrich to head the firm’s business development efforts in the Mid-Atlantic and New England markets. Henrich, who has 22 years of commercial mortgage experience, was formerly employed by NorthMarq Capital. He has also held positions at GE Capital. Henrich will be working out of A10’s Philadelphia office. The company is currently in the process of bringing its $200 million capital fund to bear on the New England market. It is the second such fund it has raised for this purpose since just before the credit crisis hit.

HFF Names Shapiro Director in Atlanta

Holliday Fenoglio Fowler L.P. has nabbed Gregg Shapiro, a fixture on the local commercial real estate scene, to serve as a director in its Atlanta office. For the most part, Shapiro’s domain will be debt and equity placement transactions. Logistically, his activities will involve markets not just in the Peach State but across the Southeast. Shapiro comes to the firm from SRE Advisors L.L.C., a commercial real estate capital markets advisory business he founded. His history in real estate finance also includes a position as CFO at GDC Properties L.L.C. Shapiro’s entry into the real estate industry occurred at AvalonBay Communities Inc., where he rose to the role of senior director.

Trammell Crow Promotes Saphier, Nims

Trammell Crow Co. has pushed two of its own up the ladder. Adam Saphier has been promoted to president of central operations and Adam Nims moves up to serve as principal of the Austin business unit. A player at TCC since 2005, Saphier previously held the position of managing director in charge of the Dallas-Fort Worth business unit. Nims will focus on development and acquisition projects in the city and across Central Texas. He will also be involved in developing new business and in day-to-day operations. Nims, a six-year TCC veteran, has played a major role in the Austin unit, and previously served as a senior vice president involved in the firm’s healthcare initiative in Dallas.

Ivy Joins Interstate as EVP

Interstate Hotels & Resorts has hired Christopher Ivy as executive vice president of development and acquisitions. In his new role, Ivy will focus on sourcing business development projects within the select service sector. He joins the group from Hyatt Hotels Corp., where he was most recently senior vice president of real estate and development. During his seven-year tenure at Hyatt, Ivy also launches the select-service platform outside the United States. Ivy served as a vice president of lodging development for Marriott International Inc. before joining Hyatt.