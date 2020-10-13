Office Properties Income Trust Names New President

(Left to Right) Christopher Bilotto. David Blackman. Image courtesy of The RMR Group

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) has promoted Christopher Bilotto to president & chief operating officer, effective January 1, 2021. He brings more than 15 years of experience in the industry to his new role.

His responsibilities also include overseeing the firm’s development and redevelopment activities nationwide, as well as focusing on asset management, development and leasing. Before joining the company in 2011, Bilotto held several management positions at General Growth Properties.

Prior to his promotion, Bilotto worked as vice president of OPI since 2019 and was appointed chief operating officer in May 2020. He also serves as senior vice president of The RMR Group, where he supervises the management of the company’s office, industrial and retail properties.

Bilotto’s appointment comes after the company announced that Executive Vice President David Blackman is retiring from The RMR Group, effective June 30, 2021. Blackman will resign from his executive officer roles at OPI, RMR and other affiliated companies by the end of the year. He is the current president & CEO of Office Properties Income Trust.

Blackman joined the company in 2009 and will continue to work as a non-executive employee to ensure a smooth transition. Additionally, since 2019, Blackman has been a managing trustee of OPI, a role he will retain until a successor is elected to the board or until his retirement, whichever happens first.