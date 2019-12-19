Offices at Chandler Viridian Racks Up LEED Gold

The Offices at Chandler Viridian. Image courtesy of Hines

Hines’ reputation for sustainable design is well known. The company’s portfolio includes 165 buildings with the Energy Star label and 97 properties that are certified, pre-certified or registered under various LEED rating systems. The most recent asset to earn the Gold certification from the U.S. Green Building Council is the Offices at Chandler Viridian in Chandler, Ariz.

The six-story, 252,418-square-foot property located at 3133W Frye Road, received the LEED award under the Building Design and Construction: Core and Shell system and scored 62 points out of the 110 possible. Green features include low-flow water fixtures, led lighting and native and drought-tolerant plants.

Master plan component

The asset is part of Chandler Viridian master plan development, a 25-acre mixed-use project which, in addition to the office component, also includes a Cambria Hotel & Suites, the Broadstone Fashion Center luxury apartments, retail offerings at Chandler Viridian PRIMEGATE. Chandler Viridian won several other awards, including Commercial Property Executive Magazine’s 2018 Distinguished Achievement Silver Award for Repositioning/Redevelopment.

The office property component broke ground in September 2017, with Alliance Bank of Arizona providing construction financing. Less than two years later, in January 2019, the Offices at Chandler Viridian was completed. The development team included general contractor Whiting-Turner of Phoenix and RSP Architects, which designed the building and master plan.

It is the tallest multi-tenant office building in Chandler and serves as Stantec’s Southwest regional office. The architectural, engineering, planning and environmental company signed a 55,000-square-foot long-term lease, where it combined four regional offices, uniting more than 250 specialists in mining, water, transportation, community development, environmental and buildings consulting services. Other notable tenants in the building include coworking firm Workuity, dental implant company Clear Choice and wholesale mortgage lender Oaktree Funding Corp.