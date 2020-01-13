Omnia Media Joins Culver City Office Campus

Los Angeles—Private investor, operator and developer of commercial real estate Olive Hill Group has announced that the company has leased half of the fifth floor of its office campus in Culver City, Calif. Omnia Media, a subsidiary of Blue Ant Media Inc., a Canadian media company, has inked the lease for 9,762 square feet, bringing the asset to 95 percent occupancy.

“The office building’s flexible outdoor workspace, easy accessibility in a low-rise setting, and creative buildouts make this the perfect location for a number of creative tenants seeking a value-oriented alternative to office space in neighboring Venice and Santa Monica. By providing innovative workspaces that will attract businesses in the tech, media, and digital entertainment industries, we are cultivating an ecosystem of creative tenants that will drive long-term value for the asset,” Tim Lee, Olive Hill’s vice president of corporate development and legal affairs, said in a prepared statement.

The relocation of the digital content producer and distributor to 300 Corporate Pointe was necessary as the company has outgrown its existing space at 5880 Jefferson Blvd. Matt Brainard with Savills Studley represented the tenant and Joe King and Matt Sprowles from Madison Partners represented the landlord. Omnia Media is joining a tenant roster that also includes DataScience Inc. and Ipsos Insight.

According to company officials, the lease emphasizes Olive Hill’s strategy of capitalizing on the growing demand for creative office by providing strong innovative and collaborative environments.

The 205,135-square-foot office complex completed in 1988 and fully renovated in 2004 offers convenient access to the Playa Vista and Silicon Beach submarkets, being located on the east side of the 405 Freeway near Jefferson Boulevard. The property traded for $65.6 million back in May 2016.

Image courtesy of Olive Hill Group and Madison Partners