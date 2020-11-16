Onyx Kicks Off $10M Office Revamp in New Jersey

Completed in 2000, 650 From Road in Paramus encompasses 363,000 square feet across five stories.
All renderings courtesy of KIMMERLE NEWMAN Architects

Onyx Equities and Garrison Investment Group have commenced their $10 million renovation for the repositioning of 650 From Road, a Class A office building in Paramus, N.J., with a planned completion of summer 2021. Movado and RBC are current tenants of the 363,000-square-foot trophy building.

Completed in 2000, Onyx purchased the five-story asset in 2019 from Mack-Cali Realty, as part of a $42 million portfolio transaction, according to Yardi Matrix. 

The renovation will add new interior and exterior facilities such as a full-service cafeteria and conference room, outdoor workstations and exercise equipment. The main lobby will also be remodeled with the addition of a spiraling “living wall.”

Located in Bergen County, just off Garden State Parkway and next to Hampton Inn Paramus, the property sits between two large retail centers. Teterboro Airport is roughly 7 miles away, while Manhattan is within a 20-mile radius.

Mark Zaziski, David DeMatteis and Ben Brenner of Cushman & Wakefield are the exclusive agents of the office building, which can hold tenants between 2,000 and 200,000 square feet.

Earlier this year, Onyx was part of a joint venture that acquired a 10-building office portfolio in New Jersey, totaling 1.5 million square feet. The properties, located in Parsippany and Madison, traded for $158 million.

