OPI Finalizes Lease Renewal at Washington, DC Office Property

The Associated Builders and Contractors Inc. has finalized a 12-year lease renewal with Office Properties Income Trust at its Class-A office building 440 First St. NW. Named for its location, 440 First St. NW is a property within Washington DC.’s Capital Hill neighborhood.

At 10-stories tall comprising 141,576 square feet, 440 First St. NW offers amenities such as a fitness center, conference facility and a rooftop terrace. The office property is located near dining, retail, government offices and both the Green and Yellow Metro Lines.

The RMR Group is responsible for all management and strategy services for 440 First Street NW. Throughout the transaction, Office Properties Income Trust was represented by Nathan Beach, Evan Behr and Doug Mueller of JLL. Associated Builders and Contractors Inc. was represented by Eric West of West, Lane & Schalger and Mindy Saffer of Cresa.

