OPI Welcomes New Tenant at Washington, D.C. Office Building

A joint venture between Office Properties Income Trust and a C.J. Coakley Co.-affiliated entity has inked a 12,723-square-foot lease with KBR at its 166,266-square-foot office building in Fairfax, Va. The tenant signed to occupy the RMR Group-managed space for the next 10 years.

Located at 2677 Prosperity Ave., the asset is within walking distance of the Dunn Loring-Merrifield Metro Station, some 3 miles from the intersection of interstates 66 and 495, as well as almost 17 miles west of downtown Washington, D.C. Additionally, the building is close to several dining and retail options.

Completed in 2001, the seven-story building will undergo improvements to common-area amenities such a new conference center, tenant lounge, fitness center and lobby. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Principal Samuel Heiber and Managing Principal Tom Birnbach from Cresa represented the tenant, while Executive Managing Director Andy Klaff and Associate Dominic Orcino of Newmark Knight Frank worked on behalf of the owners. In a similar recent deal, Office Properties Income Trust renewed two leased totaling 29,071 square feet with The General Services Administration for an office building situated some 17 miles east.