Opus to Deliver Columbus-Area Spec Industrial Space

Winchester Logistics Park. Image courtesy of The Opus Group

The Opus Group broke ground on Winchester Logistics Park, a speculative industrial development in Canal Winchester, Ohio. The 814,000-square-foot project will be developed in a joint venture with AIG Global Real Estate, the real estate equity investment arm of insurer American International Group, with financing secured via Bank of Omaha. The date of completion is set for the summer of 2020. Opus tapped JLL to market the project for lease.

The two buildings will be located on Winchester Blvd., directly off Highway 33 and near Interstate 70. The development is expected to feature build-to-suit office space, 30 docks, two drive-in doors, a parking lot for up to 202 vehicles as well as 53 parking spaces for trailers. Tenants also have access to several dining venues located next to the two buildings.

The area has seen very little speculative industrial development despite the proximity to a strong labor market. The industrial park is 15 miles from downtown Columbus and less than 10 miles from the city’s two main airports, John Glenn Columbus International Airport and Rickenbacker Airport. Approximately 30 miles to the north, PCCP and The Pizzutti Cos. continue to expand their speculative industrial project, Rickenbacker West.