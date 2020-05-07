Orlando Health Breaks Ground on $297M Redesign and Renovation Project

On April 26, Orlando Regional Medical Center’s latest community investment—dubbed The Redesign and Renovation project—had its official groundbreaking ceremony. The event was attended by ORMC team members, as well as community leaders and government officials.

Consisting of a new bed tower and the expansion and renovation of the existing cardio vascular, surgical, critical care, pharmacy and laboratory areas, the Redesign and Renovation Project is directed toward the creation of a more centralized downtown campus to foster the new patient experience. Orlando Health’s new approach to patient care is that of bringing together doctors, surgeons and clinical staff to provide advanced diagnostic services, the latest surgical and non-surgical treatment options, comprehensive education and innovative research in a more streamlined and efficient way.

A key component of the Redesign and Renovation Project is closing the Lucerne Pavilion and transferring inpatient care to ORMC, with only the Annex area of the Pavilion—where the inpatient rehabilitation services are located—to remain open. The new 10-story tower will be 345,000 square feet and will add over 190 beds.

“The tower itself is not an expansion, rather a consolidation of our inpatient beds,” said Shannon Elswick, president, Adult Hospitals Group. “The consolidation will greatly improve efficiency and cost savings for the organization. The efficiencies and cost savings from no longer operating two facilities represent millions of dollars of potential savings per year. For example, the cost of transporting patients between ORMC and the Lucerne Pavilion is about $2 million per year; eliminating the need is a financial savings to the hospital and an invaluable service enhancement to patients.”

The ORMC Redesign and Renovation Project is one of several recent Orlando Health downtown campus patient care enhancements including the Orlando Health Heart Institute which opened November 2011, a new replacement parking garage that opened December 2010, and a new MD Anderson Cancer Center Orlando Breast Cancer Survivorship Clinic that opened in March 2009. Yet with an estimated cost of $297 million, it represents one of the largest and most significant projects in the organization’s history.

Images Courtesy of OrlandoHealth.com