Orlando Health Breaks Ground on $341M Orthopedic Campus

Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute. Image courtesy of Hammes Healthcare

Orlando Health has broken ground on the Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute, a planned 370,000-square-foot medical campus in downtown Orlando, Fla. The $341 million project encompasses a 197,000-square-foot inpatient hospital, a 173,000-square-foot pavilion and an attached parking garage. Delivery is slated for the second quarter of 2023.

The orthopedic institute will take shape on a 3-acre site at the intersection of Lucerne Terrace and Columbia Street. Orlando Health announced the project soon after the acquisition of Jewett Orthopaedic at the end of 2019.

Upon completion, the eight-story hospital will have 75 beds, 10 virtually connected operating rooms, a bio-skills laboratory for research/education and conference space. Hammes Healthcare is the hospital’s project manager. Hammes also manages the $400 million expansion of Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Fla.

The seven-story pavilion will consist of an ambulatory surgery center with 12 operating rooms and a 108,600-square-foot medical office building. The facility will comprise 63 orthopedic examination rooms, two procedure rooms, four outpatient rehabilitation examination rooms and an outpatient rehabilitation gymnasium. Amenities will include a retail pharmacy and a café.

The project site is located 1 mile south of the city center, east of Interstate 4 and adjacent to the northern side of Orlando Health’s campus.